BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.89.
BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,489,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,175 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
