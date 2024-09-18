BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRSP

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,489,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,175 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.