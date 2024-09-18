Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $116.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,549.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,291 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $28,995,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.