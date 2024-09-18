Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 9,415 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

