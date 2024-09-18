Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 28,638 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,638 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 100,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,690 shares of company stock valued at $43,377,625 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSNC stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

