Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,402 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VBR opened at $198.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.31 and a 200 day moving average of $187.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

