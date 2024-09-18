Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $63,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 379.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 22,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $239.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.