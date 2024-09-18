Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 461 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $33,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $173.99.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,868,820 shares of company stock valued at $267,819,424. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.