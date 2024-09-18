Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $21.73 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.12% of Watsco worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 76.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 52.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $491.81 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

