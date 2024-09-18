Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $2,816,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,078.03 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,096.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,011.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

