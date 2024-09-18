Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,083 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $103,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $551.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

