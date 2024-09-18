Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:BYD traded down C$1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$210.25. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,846. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$207.60 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$231.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$254.35.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1182171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boyd Group Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$285.69.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

