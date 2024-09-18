Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.9 %
TSE:BYD traded down C$1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$210.25. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,846. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$207.60 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$231.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$254.35.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1182171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Boyd Group Services
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$285.69.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.