BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 716,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,995,052 shares.The stock last traded at $33.43 and had previously closed at $33.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

BOX Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $427,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,356,740.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $2,113,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

