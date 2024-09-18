Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $51,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

BSX opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.