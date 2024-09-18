Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 1.10. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$14.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.69.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.