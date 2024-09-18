Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 1.10. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$14.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.69.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
