BNB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, BNB has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $548.72 or 0.00906208 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $80.08 billion and $1.63 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,880 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,927.38261762. The last known price of BNB is 537.83930654 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2235 active market(s) with $1,646,484,403.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

