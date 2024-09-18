BNB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, BNB has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $548.72 or 0.00906208 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $80.08 billion and $1.63 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,880 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,927.38261762. The last known price of BNB is 537.83930654 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2235 active market(s) with $1,646,484,403.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
