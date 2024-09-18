Blair William & Co. IL Sells 193,243 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193,243 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $67,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. TD Cowen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

