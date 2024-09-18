Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $279,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU stock opened at $644.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $636.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
