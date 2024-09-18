Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.32% of TransDigm Group worth $226,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,375.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,271.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,388.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

