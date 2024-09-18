Blair William & Co. IL Has $81.85 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,516 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $81,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

IBM stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $218.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

