Blair William & Co. IL Has $142.97 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of Charles Schwab worth $142,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

