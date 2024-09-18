Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,677 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.26% of Progressive worth $317,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.02. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $260.46.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,408 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

