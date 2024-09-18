Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 7,343 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $104,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 48.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,730,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $756.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

