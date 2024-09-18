BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.54. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 196 shares.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

