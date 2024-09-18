BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 31,631 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,873,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,220,350.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $148,866.90.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

