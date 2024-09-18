BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 31,631 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,873,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,220,350.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48.
- On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $583,125.85.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $148,866.90.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
