Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.0649 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and $4,002.18 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006974 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,944.28 or 0.40214176 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.