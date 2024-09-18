Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $60,147.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,188.24 billion and $38.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $60,147.19 on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.92 or 0.00520256 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00030455 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00077785 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,755,521 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
