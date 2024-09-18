BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $124.71

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.71, but opened at $121.40. BioNTech shares last traded at $119.06, with a volume of 175,271 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.31.

BioNTech Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

