BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at about $872,000. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 143,521 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 73,598 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,167. The company has a market cap of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. BioAtla has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

