Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $333.66 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

