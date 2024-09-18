BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Decreased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

