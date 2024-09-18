Berenberg Bank Increases Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,030

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,020 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.61) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s current price.
ENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($15.06) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,124.83 ($14.86).
In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.34), for a total value of £2,612,152.90 ($3,450,664.33). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
