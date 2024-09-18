Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33). Approximately 72,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 16,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

Beowulf Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.92. The firm has a market cap of £9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -378.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ed Bowie purchased 18,831 shares of Beowulf Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,896.06 ($6,467.71). 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

