Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.90. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTC. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benitec Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benitec Biopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.