Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.90. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTC. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benitec Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

