Benchmark Raises CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target to $17.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $993.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,867,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,870,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CompoSecure by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CompoSecure by 146.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

