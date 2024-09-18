BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BELIMO Price Performance

Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $654.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $590.34 and a 200-day moving average of $508.65. BELIMO has a 1-year low of $441.23 and a 1-year high of $654.00.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories.

