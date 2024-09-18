BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
BELIMO Price Performance
Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $654.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $590.34 and a 200-day moving average of $508.65. BELIMO has a 1-year low of $441.23 and a 1-year high of $654.00.
BELIMO Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BELIMO
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- e.l.f. Beauty: The High-Growth Stock You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Boeing’s Setback Could Be Investors’ Big Opportunity: Here’s Why
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying About NVIDIA Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.