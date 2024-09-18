Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0530

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Beldex has a market cap of $354.13 million and $10.36 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.63 or 0.03849723 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00038914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,300,995 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,600,995 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

