Beck Bode LLC Sells 3,419 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Rollins Financial grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.