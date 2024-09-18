Beck Bode LLC Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $247,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in MercadoLibre by 265.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,074.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,876.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,680.72. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,182.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

