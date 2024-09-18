Beck Bode LLC Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.35.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

