Beck Bode LLC Purchases 65,794 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for about 1.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.22% of Guardant Health worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Guardant Health by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 96,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $451,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

