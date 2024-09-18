Beck Bode LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.83. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

