Beck Bode LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.78, a PEG ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,808.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,997 shares of company stock valued at $68,517,631 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

