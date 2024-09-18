Beck Bode LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,519,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $345.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $366.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,474. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

