Beck Bode LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

