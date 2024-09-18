BCE (NYSE:BCE) Shares Gap Up to $34.51

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $35.27. BCE shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 613,888 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

BCE Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 204.86%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,725,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in BCE by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,217,000 after acquiring an additional 435,681 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,678,000 after acquiring an additional 287,261 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BCE by 12.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,450,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,553,000 after buying an additional 905,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

