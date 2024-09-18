Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.09.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

