Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.09.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.