Bank of America Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $345.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $347.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.58.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $297.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.45. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,171 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $159,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

