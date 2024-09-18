Bancolombia S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.8456 per share by the bank on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Bancolombia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.0% annually over the last three years. Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.
Bancolombia Stock Down 0.6 %
Bancolombia stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.40.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
