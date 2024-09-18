Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BCKIY stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

