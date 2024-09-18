Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in August

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,767.0 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of Azimut stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. Azimut has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.84.
About Azimut
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- e.l.f. Beauty: The High-Growth Stock You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Boeing’s Setback Could Be Investors’ Big Opportunity: Here’s Why
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying About NVIDIA Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.