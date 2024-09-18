Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in August

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,767.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of Azimut stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. Azimut has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

Get Azimut alerts:

About Azimut

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.